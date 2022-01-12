Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy says it wants control of key Telecom Italia assets in any KKR bid

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

ROME (Reuters) -Italy wants to control Telecom Italia's (TIM) key strategic assets in any takeover, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday, in a clear signal to U.S. private equity group KKR.

TIM has received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.27 billion) approach from the New-York based fund which aim to take Italy's biggest telecoms group private.

The former monopoly owns Italy's largest telecoms infrastructure and Rome has the power to block any deal involving assets deemed to be of national interest.

KKR's takeover proposal is conditional on backing by TIM's board and the Italian government, which owns a 10% stake through Treasury-owned state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

TIM's biggest shareholder Vivendi has said KKR's bid does not reflect TIM's value, while CDP has called on it to revamp a project to merge its network assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber.

Asked at a press briefing whether KKR's bid might jeopardise such a plan, Giorgetti said the government "respects the market but any takeover bid must take into account a framework within which the state cannot relinquish control".

KKR, which owns a 37.5% stake in TIM last-mile landline unit FiberCop, declined to comment.

KKR's proposal also entails the separation of TIM's network assets whose oversight would be entrusted to CDP.

Italy's Treasury is looking at ways to merge TIM's fixed network assets with Open Fiber's to create a wholesale-only unified network operator under the control of CDP, a source close to the matter said.

Debt-laden TIM has been under pressure for years due to fierce domestic price competition. Its strained finances have hampered investments to upgrade its network in line with Italy's digital plans.

However, there are contrasting positions within government, with Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, a former CEO of British mobile giant Vodafone of the view that competition is the best way to promote ultra fast fibre rollout.

TIM's general manager Pietro Labriola, who has been tipped as the frontrunner to become its new CEO, is drafting a business plan on a standalone basis, which would provide a benchmark for the board to assess KKR's offer.

Labriola is considering a range of options, including a split of TIM's network operations from its services business through a proportional demerger, in a way that services and network assets would carry a portion of the company's debt and equity, a second source close to the matter said.

TIM declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

(Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.21% 71.89 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
TIM S.A. 0.65% 12.39 End-of-day quote.-5.78%
VIVENDI SE 0.59% 11.88 Real-time Quote.-0.67%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.67% 116.88 Delayed Quote.3.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
12:39pU.S. trade chief says will engage on UK steel talks when 'time is right'
RE
12:37pWall St inches up after in-line inflation data eases investor fears
RE
12:36pOil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say
RE
12:35pExclusive-Tereos to exit malt business, eyes Romanian sugar unit closure
RE
12:33pTereos to exit malt business, eyes Romanian sugar unit closure
RE
12:31pEgypt's Suez Canal targets 15% share of global energy trade by 2040 - statement
RE
12:31pEgypt's suez canal targets to have 15% of global energy trade by 2040, up from 8% in 2019 - statement
RE
12:30pU.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA
RE
12:28pErdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS