Italy says talks with EU on Alitalia stalled, new plan needed

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister
Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday that negotiations with the
European Commission over how to relaunch ailing carrier Alitalia
were stalled and the government needed a new plan to keep it in
business.
Brussels and Rome have been in talks since the beginning of
this year over Italy's plan to restructure the airline through
the launch of a new, state-owned company called ITA.
"Alitalia's situation was assessed in the light of the
stalled talks with the European Commission," Giorgetti said in a
statement after meeting Alitalia's special commissioners.
"We therefore believe need a new plan of action is
necessary... to allow the company to keep operating," Giorgetti
added, without saying what this plan might be.
Flights to and from Italy have dwindled due to COVID-19, but
Rome is hoping for a pick-up in time for the summer tourist
season so that ITA can get off to a solid start.
To keep the prospect alive and continue to pay Alitalia
staff, the government could push on with the sale of its
aircraft and other assets to ITA while it tries to break the
stalemate with Brussels, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The main stumbling block in talks between Rome and Brussels
is an EU request that the new ITA company give up a significant
number of the slots held by Alitalia at Milan's Linate airport,
two other sources told Reuters last week.
Alitalia operated more than 50% of the Linate slots before
the coronavirus pandemic hit, and ITA has so far refused to
accept a major reduction.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)