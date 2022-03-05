Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial swoop

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian police have seized villas
and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from
four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions
list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on
Saturday.
A police source said a villa owned by billionaire
businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of
Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host
Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized.
In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to
Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko,
who has close tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were
impounded overnight in northern Italian ports.
Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought numerous
villas in choice Italian locations over the past 20 years and
sources said more assets were expected to be seized in coming
days as Western states implement massive sanctions to try to
force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy's
financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently let it
know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and
entities placed on the EU list.
Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon Usmanov is well
known in Italy for owning multiple properties on Sardinia, while
Italian media say Mordashov owned a villa worth some 66 million
euros ($72 million) on the same island.
Taking into account the assets of his whole family, Forbes
magazine estimates that Mordashov had an estimated net worth of
$29.1 billion before sanctions hit.
His 65 meter (215 ft) yacht the "Lady M" had a price tag of
65 million euros and was impounded in the northwest port of
Imperia, while Timchenko's boat Lena was worth some 50 million
euros and was seized in nearby Sanremo, a judicial source said.
Timchenko made a fortune in oil trading and has been
described by Putin as one of his closest associates.
Soloviev reportedly complained https://tinyurl.com/2p8994kf
on Russian television when he found out last month that he
risked losing his Italian villa.
"Suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is
now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your
real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has
sacred property rights," he was quoted saying by The Daily
Beast.
While the European Union has moved quickly against
individuals seen as close to the Russian government, Britain has
moved more slowly.
However British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as
saying on Saturday that amendments to Britain's economic crimes
legislation would be presented to parliament on Monday to help
the government act with more speed.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by
Crispian Balmer; Editing by David Holmes)