Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy state railway adds 300-euro bonus to help staff with cost of living

11/25/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato logo is seen at the Bologna Central Station

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday it will grant its staff a 300 euro additional bonus this year under a scheme approved by the government to help soften the impact of the rising cost of living.

Ferrovie said under an agreement with unions it will give its staff the additional credit to pay expenses such as energy bills, public transport and gasoline. Ferrovie employs some 82,000 workers in Italy.

Earlier this month the government approved legislation to forego taxation on so-called fringe benefits paid to employees this year for up to 3,000 euros per worker as part of a 9 billion euro aid package to help firms and households with decades-high inflation rates and increased energy prices.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:18pTSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost
RE
04:04pColombia, ELN rebels invite three more countries to help with peace talks
RE
03:53pU.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
RE
03:27pItaly state railway adds 300-euro bonus to help staff with cost of living
RE
03:20pPramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court
RE
03:03pEY hires Araujo from FTI for ESG strategy, sources say
RE
03:00pMany shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday
RE
02:59pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ dip as oil prices fall; ends little changed for week
RE
02:58pU.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
RE
02:58pBinance CEO Zhao says don't fight crypto, regulate it
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
4EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
5Germany's largest firms to seek more energy crisis aid at Scholz meetin..

HOT NEWS