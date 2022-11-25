Italy state railway adds 300-euro bonus to help staff with cost of living

Ferrovie said under an agreement with unions it will give its staff the additional credit to pay expenses such as energy bills, public transport and gasoline. Ferrovie employs some 82,000 workers in Italy.

Earlier this month the government approved legislation to forego taxation on so-called fringe benefits paid to employees this year for up to 3,000 euros per worker as part of a 9 billion euro aid package to help firms and households with decades-high inflation rates and increased energy prices.

