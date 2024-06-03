ROME, June 3 (Reuters) - Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 12.7 billion euros in May compared to a shortfall of 16.037 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Angelo Amante Editing by Chris Reese)
Stock Market News in real time
NYMEX Overview : Petroleum Futures Slide, Oil at Nearly Six- Month Low -- OPIS
Global markets live: GSK, Walt Disney, Blackstone, Boeing, Microsoft...
ANALYSTS RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Dell Technologies, Moderna, AMD, National Grid...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Exclusive-Tesla director Gebbia says he discussed selling house to Musk
GSK shares tumble 9% after 70,000 Zantac lawsuits allowed to move forward
South Korea's Yoon hosts Africa summit to tap minerals, vast export market
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Italy state sector budget deficit at 12.7 bln euros in May