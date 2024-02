ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 5.5 billion euros ($5.98 billion) in January compared to 7.086 billion euros in January 2023, the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added expenses to pay interest rates on government bonds have increased by around 650 million euros compared to January last year. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Angelo Amante)