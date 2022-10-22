Advanced search
Italy swears-in right-wing Meloni as first female PM

10/22/2022 | 06:11am EDT
STORY: Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month as part of a coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's League.

Her government, the 12th this century, replaces a national unity administration led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. It faces a string of daunting challenges, notably a looming recession, rising energy bills and how to present a united front over the Ukraine war.

While Meloni has pledged support for Ukraine, Berlusconi has repeatedly undercut her, earlier this week blaming Kyiv for the Russian invasion and revealing he had exchanged gifts and "sweet letters" with his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.


© Reuters 2022
