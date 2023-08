ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government has adopted the first step in a process aimed at taking strategic control of Telecom Italia's (TIM) landline grid, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

The cabinet was expected to approve a decree providing for the economy ministry to take a stake of up to 20% in the TIM infrastructure.

Without detailing what the government had approved, Meloni said in a statement Rome's move would allow her administration to safeguard jobs in Tim.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)