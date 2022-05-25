Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy to Launch Next BTP Italia Bond Between June 20 and June 23

05/25/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emese Bartha


Italy will launch a new series of BTP Italia, a retail-oriented government bond indexed to the Italian inflation rate, from June 20 to June 23, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.

In an important change, for the first time the issuance foresees a double bonus for retail investors who purchase the BTP Italia at issuance, the ministry said. The first bonus will be paid during the bond's life, while the second paid at maturity for investors who will hold it continuously until maturity, it said.

The maturity of the bond will be between six and 10 years, subject to an announcement in the coming days.

Similarly to previous issues, subscriptions between June 20 and 22, unless early-closing, will be retained for retail investors. In the second phase, institutional investors will be able to buy the bond the morning of June 23, the ministry said.


-Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 0836ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aLithuania Sells EUR650 Million in New 10-Year Bond
DJ
08:45aTunisia hopes to start official talks soon with IMF for $4 billion loan
RE
08:42aStocks wait on Fed minutes, dollar strides off 1-month low
RE
08:42a'Humbled' Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office
RE
08:41aFutures muted ahead of Fed minutes; Nordstrom shines
RE
08:40aErdogan's vowed military operation returns spotlight to Syrian border towns
RE
08:39aEquinor completes exit from Russia joint ventures
RE
08:37aItaly to Launch Next BTP Italia Bond Between June 20 and June 23
DJ
08:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
08:36aTanks, but no ammo - Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
2Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
3'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
4Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
5Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years

HOT NEWS