Italy to Launch Next BTP Italia Bond Between June 20 and June 23

Italy will launch a new series of BTP Italia, a retail-oriented government bond indexed to the Italian inflation rate, from June 20 to June 23, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.

In an important change, for the first time the issuance foresees a double bonus for retail investors who purchase the BTP Italia at issuance, the ministry said. The first bonus will be paid during the bond's life, while the second paid at maturity for investors who will hold it continuously until maturity, it said.

The maturity of the bond will be between six and 10 years, subject to an announcement in the coming days.

Similarly to previous issues, subscriptions between June 20 and 22, unless early-closing, will be retained for retail investors. In the second phase, institutional investors will be able to buy the bond the morning of June 23, the ministry said.

