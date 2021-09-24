Log in
Italy to Launch Three New Government Bonds in 4Q

09/24/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
By Emese Bartha

The Italian Treasury plans to launch three new conventional government bonds, or BTPs, in the fourth quarter of 2021, it said in its quarterly guidance on Friday.

The new bonds will have maturity dates of December 2024, February 2029 and June 2032, respectively, the Treasury said. It targets minimum final final outstanding of 9 billion euros ($10.56 billion) for the 2024-dated BTP, and EUR10 billion for each of the 2029- and 2032-dated BTPs.

The minimum final outstanding is the overall issuance volume a bond has to reach before it is replaced by a new benchmark.

New bonds, in addition to the announced ones, could also be issued during the quarter, subject to market conditions, the Treasury said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1310ET

