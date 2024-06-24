By Emese Bartha

The Italian Treasury plans to sell three new conventional government bonds, or BTPs, in the third quarter, the department said in its quarterly guidance on Monday.

The new bonds will have maturity dates in August 2026, October 2029 and February 2035, respectively, the treasury said.

The treasury is targeting a minimum final outstanding amount of 9 billion euros ($9.63 billion) for the 2026-dated BTP, and EUR10 billion for the 2029 and 2035 BTPs. The minimum final outstanding is the overall issuance volume a bond has to reach before it's replaced by a new benchmark.

Other bonds and additional new debt may be issued during the quarter subject to market conditions, the treasury department said.

In the first five months of this year, about EUR186 billion euros in medium- and long-term bonds have been issued, the treasury department said. Considering the current cash balance and the already announced issues settling by June 30, equal to EUR27 billion, the treasury estimates a gross issuance volume of medium- and long-term bonds in the second half of the year of EUR135 billion to EUR155 billion, it said.

