Italy to allocate almost 2 bln euros more for energy price curbs

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy will allocate almost 2 billion
euros ($2.26 billion) in additional funds to help households
overcome rising energy prices next year, Regional Affairs
Minister Mariastella Gelmini said on Thursday.
With international energy prices soaring, Prime Minister
Mario Draghi's government has already spent more than 4 billion
euros this year to try to rein in utility bills by compensating
companies that agree to cap their tariffs.
Draghi set aside a further 2 billion euros for next year in
the 2022 budget approved by ministers in October, but with
energy cost pressures continuing to drive consumer price
inflation, the cabinet decided on Thursday to almost double that
sum.
The government had made "an unprecedented effort" that "will
allow families to face the coming months with greater serenity,"
Gelmini said after the cabinet meeting, adding that the total
outlay for 2022 will be 3.8 billion euros.
Reuters reported last week that the government was
considering doubling the funds it had previously set aside for
next year.
