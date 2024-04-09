ROME, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing new debt issuances designed to attract retail investors, a Treasury junior minister said on Tuesday, adding they would be carried out in the near future.

Rome is seeking to increase the share of the country's mammoth public debt -- which is set to rise despite Italy's efforts to curb the budget deficit - in the hands of domestic investors and especially households.

The latest sale of the six-year BTP Valore bond attracted total bids worth 18.3 billion euros ($19.86 billion) last month, overhauling the two previous offers placed in June and October 2023.

"New issues targeting retail investors are being readied," Treasury Undersecretary Federico Freni said during a parliamentary question-and-answer session. ($1 = 0.9214 euro) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)