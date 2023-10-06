Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout.
The sale of the stake could happen through one or more transactions, the ministry said in a note.
In line with a 2020 decree, the Treasury listed among options an offer to either institutional or small investors, including the bank's employees, as well as possible extraordinary operations including a merger deal.
In 2021 Italy failed to clinch a deal with UniCredit for the re-privatisation of Monte dei Paschi. It was then forced to seek an extension of the deadline to cut its stake from the European Union.
A share placement is seen as the most likely option to reduce the stake and work towards re-privatisation commitments, given the absence of interested buyers in the short terms, sources have told Reuters.
