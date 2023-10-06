MILAN (Reuters) - Italy on Friday kicked off the process to pick financial and legal advisers to help the economy ministry find the best way to cut its controlling stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Treasury said.

Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout.

The sale of the stake could happen through one or more transactions, the ministry said in a note.

In line with a 2020 decree, the Treasury listed among options an offer to either institutional or small investors, including the bank's employees, as well as possible extraordinary operations including a merger deal.

In 2021 Italy failed to clinch a deal with UniCredit for the re-privatisation of Monte dei Paschi. It was then forced to seek an extension of the deadline to cut its stake from the European Union.

A share placement is seen as the most likely option to reduce the stake and work towards re-privatisation commitments, given the absence of interested buyers in the short terms, sources have told Reuters.

