ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's government plans to raise its 2024 budget deficit target to between 4.1% and 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from the 3.7% goal set in April, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The fiscal gap next year is, however, seen below 4% of GDP under current trends.

That allows leeway worth several billion euros which will help Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to fund measures in the upcoming 2024 budget.

Among her top priorities, Meloni intends to earmark more than 9 billion euros ($9.5 billion) to extend to 2024 the tax cuts that have helped middle and low-income workers cope with high consumer prices this year.

