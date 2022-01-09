Italy to receive 40,000 Merck antiviral drug doses next week - official

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy will receive around 40,000
doses of Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug next week,
which will add to nearly 12,000 already distributed to
hospitals, the special COVID-19 commissioner said on Sunday.
"They are intended for clinical cases that risk a serious
outcome of the disease," Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told a
television program on Italy's RAI 3 channel.
Italy will also get 200,000 courses of Pfizer's
COVID-19 drug in February, Figliuolo said, adding that Rome had
an option to buy additional 400,000 doses of Pfizer's Paxlovid.
The office of the special commissioner for the COVID
emergency said in November it had received a mandate from the
health ministry to buy 50,000 courses of Merck's pill and
another 50,000 of Pfizer's one.
While vaccines are the main weapons against COVID-19 for
governments, there are hopes Merck and Pfizer's experimental
pills could be a game-changer in reducing the chances of dying
or hospitalisation for those most at risk of severe illness.
