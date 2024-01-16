Stock market news

Analyst recommendations : AMD, Cloudflare, Intel, ITV, PayPal...

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Coming flood of US Treasury issuance unsettles some investors after blazing rally

January 16, 2024 at 01:00 am EST
Solid state: EV giants chase 'holy grail' of batteries

January 16, 2024 at 01:00 am EST
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year

January 15, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Trump is back (and so is Wall Street)

January 16, 2024 at 08:52 am EST
Volkswagen and rivals plug away at solid-state battery puzzle

January 16, 2024 at 01:00 am EST
Musk seeks 25% voting share at Tesla

January 15, 2024 at 08:25 pm EST
Stocks slide, dollar gains on rates outlook jitters

January 15, 2024 at 09:03 pm EST
HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs sets new Sell rating

January 16, 2024 at 03:29 am EST

Vodafone signs $1.5 bln Microsoft deal for AI, cloud and IoT

January 16, 2024 at 02:00 am EST
