Italy to suspend flights to and from UK over virus fears - foreign minister

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy plans to suspend flights to
and from Britain over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus
detected there, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said in a
Facebook post.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists
announced on Saturday that a new strain of the virus identified
in the country was up to 70% more infectious than the original
version.
"As a government we have the duty to protect Italians, for
this reason, after having notified the British government, with
the Ministry of Health we are about to sign the provision to
suspend flights with Great Britain," Di Maio said. "Our priority
is to protect Italy and our compatriots."
