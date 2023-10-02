ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - There are no formal bids on the table for motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), but if there is an offer it should be formalised so that it can be considered, Italian Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing Federico Maccioni)
October 02, 2023 at 12:13 pm EDT
