Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle under public control, sources say

12/15/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government wants to bring Telecom Italia's (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to identify "the best market-friendly options" for TIM.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.90% 0.2121 Delayed Quote.-51.59%
VIVENDI SE -1.52% 8.792 Real-time Quote.-24.91%
Latest news "Economy"
08:16aTurkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
08:16aGerman pipeline firms say they will 'make hydrogen happen' in 2025
RE
08:09aItaly wants to bring Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle under public control, sources say
RE
08:07aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa guns for party leadership after 'Farmgate' scandal
RE
08:06aGotion, PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand
RE
08:05aECB ups Banco BPM's core capital ratio threshold to 8.7% from 8.5%
RE
08:02aWith ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants from freezing waters after dinghy sinks
RE
07:55aFidelity National agrees to strategic review, adds director in deal with D.E. Shaw
RE
07:55aPutin says Russia to increase gas sales 'to the East'
RE
07:55aPutin says Russian exports to EU rose in 2022, trade "imbalanced"
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
3Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
4KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...

HOT NEWS