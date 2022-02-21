Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Itau BBA predicts Brazilian fixed income issues to rise this year, M&A volume stable

02/21/2022 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Executives of Itau Unibanco Holding SA wholesale unit Itau BBA said on Monday they expect Brazilian companies to issue more fixed income instruments this year and sell less equity, as markets prepare for pre-election volatility.

Itau BBA director for corporate and investment banking, Cristiano Guimaraes, predicted at a news conference that the volume of equity issues to fall this year and a rise in the sale of fixed income instruments. He added he expects M&A volume to be stable in 2022 compared to last year, as Brazilian companies will use proceeds of large share issues last year to acquire rivals.

Despite higher volatility, some transactions are going well in the equity capital markets, Guimaraes said. Local investors are more cautious, but foreigners are coming back to the markets and some selected IPOs may be completed, he added.

The slower activity in equity capital markets this year is expected to be offset by growth in fixed income and more business in the agricultural division, with the sale of more credit instruments, funds specific to the industry and more trading activity.

Itau BBA plans to hire up to 120 people in the agriculture division, and rise its total headcount in the unit by 200 people from the current 2,100 employees, its CEO Flavio Souza said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pHate crimes trial goes to jury after prosecutors say 'racial hatred' drove Ahmaud Arbery's murderers
RE
03:30pRouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions
RE
03:27pRussia's Putin has broken international law, Britain says
RE
03:14pGermany must regulate gas storage to secure supplies - Habeck
RE
03:08pBritain to unlock 'billions of pounds' by easing insurance capital rules
RE
03:07pMexico inflation seen on the rise again in early February
RE
02:41pItau BBA predicts Brazilian fixed income issues to rise this year, M&A volume stable
RE
02:29pQUOTES-Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine
RE
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
02:15pCOVID-hit Queen Elizabeth sends message to Brazil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
4Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh
5Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

HOT NEWS