Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Iteratively : Raises $5.4 Million to Help Teams Rebuild Trust in Their Data

02/04/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Funding Led by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-Focused Venture Fund, to Expand Product Development by Doubling Down on Quality-First Approach to Analytics

Iteratively, a SaaS tool that helps data and product teams define, instrument and verify their analytics tracking, announces today that it has secured $5.4 million in new capital led by Google’s AI-focused venture fund, Gradient Ventures, with participation from Fika Ventures and early investor PSL Ventures. Zach Bratun-Glennon, Partner at Gradient Ventures, joins the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005026/en/

Introducing Iteratively - Capture customer data you trust. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Introducing Iteratively - Capture customer data you trust. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Iteratively takes a proactive approach to solving the problem of poor data quality, by helping teams ensure that data quality issues are caught before making their way into production. Solving and preventing issues proactively at the source means data consumers have high quality and trustworthy data that’s ready for use, with no cleaning required. This is significant since analysts and data scientists today waste up to 80% of their time preparing and cleaning data, leaving a minority of time for actual analysis.

Co-founders Patrick Thompson and Ondrej Hrebicek worked together at Ondrej’s first startup, Syncplicity (acquired by EMC), and spent six months doing extensive customer development before starting Iteratively in June 2019. They interviewed over 400 product managers, data teams and engineers, and found the number one pain point was the massive problem of bad data. According to Gartner research, poor data quality costs businesses in the U.S. more than $3 trillion per year.

Iteratively enforces a reliable source of truth for teams’ analytics and provides the first tool that brings product managers, data analysts and engineers together to collaborate on data. It offers an easy-to-use web UI for data analysts and product managers to define and evolve their tracking plan in a collaborative way, as well as best-in-class developer tooling for engineers to easily and accurately implement analytics tracking with type-safe, open-source SDKs, a CLI and CI/CD integration.

“We kept hearing the same thing from data and product teams that they have lost confidence in their analytics. We built a tool that helps them rebuild trust in their data and empowers them to collaborate on analytics. We believe data is a team sport and collaboration is key for cross-functional teams to succeed,” said Patrick Thompson, Iteratively’s Co-founder and CEO.

Iteratively serves a broad spectrum of customers but is initially focused on helping companies with existing product and data teams, such as SaaS, ecommerce and DTC companies. Iteratively fits seamlessly into teams’ existing data stacks and offers direct integrations with their infrastructure, whether that’s custom-built or third-party tools like Amplitude, Mixpanel, Segment, dbt and more. Customers include Box, Artifact Uprising and Beekeeper.

Charles Lariviere, a Data Scientist at Iteratively customer Dribbble, shared, “Iteratively has become the source of truth for our event collection and an integral part of our data stack. As a team, we’ve experienced great benefits from adopting Iteratively and clear improvements in data quality.”

"Iteratively's software has a unique approach to enabling company-wide collaboration and enforcing data quality. Going forward, we believe that intelligent analytics and data-driven business decision making will differentiate successful companies and best-in-class products. Iteratively's mission, product and team are poised to give each of their customers these capabilities," said Zach Bratun-Glennon, partner at Gradient Ventures.

Iteratively will use the new capital to accelerate product development. The team will also make key hires within marketing, sales and customer success.

To learn more about Iteratively and try out their product, visit www.iterative.ly to sign up for a free account.

About Iteratively

Iteratively helps data teams, product managers and engineers define, instrument, verify and collaborate on analytics tracking. We proactively empower teams to identify and resolve data quality issues and provide a workflow for managing the evolution of your analytics tracking, ensuring data consumers always have high-quality and ready to use data in their favorite tools. Iteratively was founded in 2019 by Patrick Thompson and Ondrej Hrebicek and is a remote-first company. Investors include Gradient Ventures, Fika Ventures and PSL Ventures. For more information, visit www.iterative.ly.

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google’s AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best-practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : New Record Grain Movement Announces Strong Start to 2021; CN Sets New Grain Record for January, Marking 11 Consecutive Months of Records
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Philabundance Help Alleviate Childhood Hunger in Philadelphia; With food insecurity heightened this year, and its local partners support Philabundance's efforts through the Lil' Abundance campaign to provide more than 345,000 meals to help those in need
AQ
04:23aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Cost Control Discipline & Gross Profit Growth in New & Used Vehicles Deliver Strong Profits
AQ
04:23aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : To announce fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results
AQ
04:23aCUMMINS : VP and Chief Administrative Officer Marya Rose Retiring; VP and General Counsel Sharon Barner Named Successor
AQ
04:23aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Transbit Demonstrate Integration of Polish Radio Communications with IBCS; Companies validate successful operation of Polish High-Capacity Line-Of-Sight radio system using the IBCS network
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Remains R&D Patent Leader Among Automakers; The company received over 2800 patents in 2020
AQ
04:23aAB VOLVO : Volvo Cars reports best-ever second half performance in 2020
AQ
04:23aDAIMLER : Trucks North America Appoints Rakesh Aneja as Head of eMobility
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shares Messages of Hope, Strength, and Social Responsibility in Big Game; 60-second and five-second spots highlight company's belief in Respect for People
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ