Ithaca Hummus : Latest Flavor Drop Brings Big, Plant-Based Flavor Ahead of February's "Big Game"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ithaca Hummus, America's fastest-growing hummus brand, kicks off the new year by dialing up the flavor with its newest launch, and just in time for the big game: introducing the bold and stand-out new flavor, Buffalo Ranch Hummus. Additionally, to celebrate this incredible snack-worthy option, Ithaca is offering consumers for the first time ever, a limited-series Buffalo Ranch Big Game Day Kit, shipped directly to homes nationwide in support of an epic game day spread—no matter who you're rooting for.

Packed with big, bold buffalo flavor, Ithaca's newest variety marries its incredible restaurant-quality hummus with the classic combination of buffalo and ranch to bring consumers a plant-based offering they won't be able to put down. Game day has become synonymous with wings, dip and of course the heated debate around blue cheese versus ranch. Ithaca weighs in loud and clear with this Buffalo Ranch Hummus, delivering the mouth-watering experience you've grown to love in traditional buffalo chicken dip—no chickens required.

"Creating the plant-based version of a game day favorite was a responsibility we took very seriously at Ithaca Hummus," said Chris Kirby, founder and CEO of Ithaca Hummus. "As a brand from Upstate New York, we know our fans would be disappointed by anything with the name buffalo that failed to deliver the intense flavor of chicken wings. Getting it done in a dairy-free, plant-based format was not easy, but our team most assuredly risen to the challenge. We think our new Buffalo Ranch Hummus is a hit, and we're thrilled to make it available nationwide with a fun DTC option just in time for the big game. Now we just need to know, are you #teambuffaloranch with us?"

Ithaca teamed up with Simple Mills and Epicurean to elevate this Sunday snacking celebration, giving consumers something tasty to cheer about. The Ithaca Hummus Buffalo Ranch Big Game Day Kit packs bold flavor and a delicious game day spread into one convenient box, shipped directly to your door for $60, all-in. This specialty, limited series box includes:

4 x 10 oz. jars of Ithaca Buffalo Ranch Hummus

1 x 4.25 oz. box of Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers

1 x 4.25 oz. box of Simple Mills Sea Salt Veggie Pita Crackers

1 x Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board

"At Simple Mills we love to create nutrient-dense upgrades to familiar favorite snacks, which is why we were thrilled to hear about Ithaca's new Buffalo Ranch Hummus and join in on the fun with the Big Game Day kits," said Michelle Lorge, Vice President of Marketing for Simple Mills. "Our Almond Flour and Veggie Pita crackers couldn't have asked for a better Game Day companion."

"Ithaca Hummus and Epicurean are like TWO chickpeas in a pod…or…now, a box," said Jesse Michels, Art Director at Epicurean. "Either way, Epicurean is excited about all the combos going into the new Buffalo Ranch Big Game Day Kit!"

Fans can purchase the delicious new Buffalo Ranch Hummus at select retailers including Stop & Shop, Wegmans, Target, Fresh Direct and Hannaford Fresh for $4.99, or snag a Big Game Day Kit at Ithacahummus.com for $40 while supplies last. Order on or before noon ET, January 31 to get kits in time for the "Big Game."

For more information visit www.ithacahummus.com.

About Ithaca Hummus

Created in 2013 by chef, Chris Kirby, Ithaca Hummus started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer's Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca Hummus is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers seven chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive and Smoked Chipotle. Ithaca Hummus can be found in over 6,500 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman's, Whole Foods, Publix, Hannaford, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Food Lion, Stop and Shop, Gelson's and The Fresh Market. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com.

About Simple Mills

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills is a leading provider of better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars and baking mixes made with whole-food, nutrient-dense ingredients and nothing artificial ever. In just eight years, the company has disrupted center-aisle grocery categories to become the #1 natural cracker and #1 natural baking brand with distribution in over 20,000 stores nationwide. Its mission is to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people by positively impacting the way food is made. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com.

About Epicurean

Epicurean was born out of a company making eco-friendly municipal skate parks. The paper composite we used in our ramps is extremely durable and non-porous, but also food safe and dishwasher safe. We started using the excess material to create cutting boards as gifts for family and friends. Demand soared and we began producing and selling a variety of kitchen tools from this paper composite. For more information, visit www.epicureancs.com.

