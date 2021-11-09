Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
Latest News
Itinerary – Minister Ng to meet with World Trade Organization partners in Geneva

11/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
November 9, 2021 - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will be meeting her World Trade Organization partners in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 10 to 12, 2021.

The Minister will participate in bilateral meetings and roundtable events with representatives from WTO member nations.

Minister Ng will also host Members of Ottawa Group to discuss their ongoing work ahead of the WTO 12th Ministerial conference.

Throughout these meetings, Minister Ng will focus on advancing a rules-based international trade system, and Canada's priority of ensuring a strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic recovery.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 19:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS