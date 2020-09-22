Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Home Member State
IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.09.2020 / 19:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

22.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135155  22.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCHINA CITIC BANK : 2020 Interim
PU
02:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names Travis McCready to grow life sciences practice and foster connectivity across US markets
PU
02:05pPRESS RELEASE - CHANGES IN COMMISSION : hearings to take place on 2 October
PU
02:05pEU financial regulators assess risks to the financial sector after the outbreak of COVID-19 and call for enhanced cooperation
PU
02:05pPRESS RELEASE - EUROPEAN VALUES : towards a permanent monitoring mechanism against backsliding
PU
02:04pROSETTA STONE : Moore Kuehn Encourages RST, AKCA, DCOM, and SBPH Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
02:04pID SUPPLY CO. : Sets Sights on Licensing
BU
02:03pD&H Distributing Named a “Best Place to Work in PA” By Business Groups Including Central Penn Business Journal
GL
02:02pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pPAYCHEX, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call for October 6, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3LG CHEM, LTD. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips 5%
4WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..
5GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group