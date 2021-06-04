Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivanhoe reports fatal accident at Kamoa-Kakula mine in Congo

06/04/2021 | 08:41am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines on Friday reported a fatal accident at its Kamoa-Kakula joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo, which started producing copper concentrate last week.

The accident occurred underground at the Kakula mine, Ivanhoe said in a statement, when a contractor's employee was hit in the leg by a loose rock while working at one of the working faces, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on a rock.

"Despite immediate first-aid assistance by his colleagues, he passed away at the accident scene," Ivanhoe said.

The Kamoa-Kakula mine, a joint venture with China's Zijin Mining, started producing on May 26, several months ahead of schedule.

Kamoa-Kakula is owned by Ivanhoe (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Congolese government (20%).

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.60% 1882.33 Delayed Quote.0.52%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. -2.27% 8.6 Delayed Quote.25.36%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.61% 1097.4618 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
SILVER 0.63% 27.625 Delayed Quote.6.88%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.84% 11.84 End-of-day quote.34.85%
HOT NEWS