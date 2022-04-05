Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivanka Trump testifies before U.S. Capitol riot committee

04/05/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump leads Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka testified on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, answering questions for several hours, the panel's chairman said.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, said on CNN.

Thompson said her testimony began Tuesday morning and was still ongoing by mid-afternoon.

Asked if he would describe Ivanka Trump as cooperating, Thompson told CNN, "She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena."

Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Like her husband, Ivanka Trump met with the committee virtually.

Ivanka Trump and her husband both served as advisers in the Trump White House. Ivanka Trump spent much of the day with her father on Jan. 6, 2021.

Aides to the Trump family did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Patricia ZengerleEditing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:33pIvanka Trump testifies before U.S. Capitol riot committee
RE
04:33pFresh round of U.S. sanctions will respond in part to killings in Bucha, Ukraine - White House
RE
04:31pWall Street, tech shares stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
04:30pIndustrials Down on War, Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pJPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies- sources
RE
04:29pBIDEN'S PUBLIC APPROVAL RATING UP THREE POINTS TO 45% : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
04:27pChicago wheat firmer on U.S. wheat decline
RE
04:27pMaterials Down on Global Slowdown Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pMalian, foreign soldiers allegedly killed hundreds in town siege - rights group
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS