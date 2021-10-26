Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Help Customers Further Improve Network Security, Automate Compliance, and Maximize Productivity

Ivanti continues to innovate and deliver on its mission of securing and enabling the Everywhere Workplace with three new Ivanti Neurons releases

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced three new integrated solutions: Ivanti Neurons™ for Secure Access, Ivanti Neurons™ for Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Ivanti Neurons™ for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). With these releases, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace, empowering employees to use various devices to securely access corporate networks, data, and services as they work from different locations.

Ivanti Neurons is a hyperautomation platform designed to address the exponentially growing demands on IT departments amid the rapid growth of devices and data, as well as the increasing number of cyber threats and the shift to remote work. It autonomously self-heals and self-secures devices and provides personalized self-service experiences to end users. Ivanti Neurons uses automation bots to provide real-time intelligence across all assets in the Everywhere Workplace, including every endpoint and the IoT edge, while delivering a consumer-grade employee experience. Ivanti updates Ivanti Neurons on a quarterly basis to further help customers quickly and securely embrace the future of work. See below for details on the latest innovations:

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access makes the shift to Zero Trust (as part of SASE – secure access service edge) easier than ever before. In short, the Everywhere Workplace demands a Zero Trust security model to effectively combat the unprecedented increase in sophisticated cyberattacks. Zero Trust security enables organizations to achieve stronger and more impenetrable IT environments by continually verifying each asset and transaction before permitting any access. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access enables organizations to modernize their virtual private network (VPN) deployments and transform them into Zero Trust network access by leveraging cloud-based management technology that converges secure access for both private and internet apps. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access provides a single pane of glass view across gateways, users, devices, and activities while reducing the risk of breaches from stolen identities and internal user actions.

Ivanti Neurons for GRC enables organizations to automate tracking and compliance by centralizing all authority documents and frameworks, citations, controls, and risks in a single system. This is critical as the shift to remote work has accelerated digital transformation by seven years and increased compliance risks. And according to a recent Gartner® report, 39% more CEOs and business leaders identified risk management as one of their top priorities than 2019. We believe Ivanti Neurons for GRC solves for these challenges by providing real-time visibility into governance status, as well as accurate tracking and adherence for identified risks and mitigation activities and audits being performed.

Ivanti Neurons for PPM helps organizations optimize company performance and employee productivity by taking the guesswork out of portfolio management and project execution. Too often, projects are overdue, inefficiently resourced, and over budget. In fact, recent research from Boston Consulting Group shows that 70% of digital transformation initiatives fall short of their objectives. Ivanti Neurons for PPM enables managers to capture and see demand and projects in one place and evaluate their benefits, costs, resources, and risks so they can prioritize the right projects and create a predictable project delivery machine that delivers effective results for the business. This is essential as successful digital transformations depend largely on project execution and delivery.

“These products were purpose-built to help our customers thrive in the Everywhere Workplace,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access empowers customers to modernize their traditional VPN deployments and transform them into Zero Trust architectures to reduce the risk of breaches. Ivanti Neurons for PPM helps customers to drive successful digital transformation projects, which have accelerated over the past year, yet often underperform. And Ivanti Neurons for GRC helps customers automate compliance and risk assessment processes, which have become more complicated due to remote work.”

Ivanti Neurons for PPM and Ivanti Neurons for GRC are now available, and Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access will be available next week. Please visit the Ivanti Neurons product page to learn more.

