Ivanti Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Ivanti Partner Program recognized for helping partners to drive growth and address the IT and security challenges that enterprises are facing to enable and secure the Everywhere Workplace

Ivanti, Inc., the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded the company a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide provides a definitive list of the most rewarding partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

“Today’s virtual work environment has increased the complexity of business challenges, which we solve by collaborating with our partners to deliver end-to-end solutions,” said Erik Randles, senior vice president global channels and alliances at Ivanti. “We are committed to continuously improving our engagement with our partners to deliver an expanding portfolio of solutions to our customers, and we are honored that these efforts have been recognized by receiving an elite 5-star rating from CRN.”

The Ivanti global partner program enables partners to grow their businesses and address the many IT and security challenges that enterprises are facing today. For example, partners have access to Ivanti’s portfolio of market-leading solutions that make the “Everywhere Workplace” possible. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects Ivanti unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a single pane of glass for companies to discover, manage, secure and service all endpoints and IT assets. The Ivanti product portfolio is also rapidly expanding through acquisitions and internal development, providing partners with further opportunities to rapidly grow their business.

“We’re on an exciting growth path, and our global partner program supports that strategy,” said Jeff Abbott, president of Ivanti. “Organically, we’re delivering our own in-house innovations, such as the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that reduces IT complexity and delivers an excellent end user experience. And with acquisitions, such as our recent MobileIron, Pulse Secure and Cherwell purchases, we’re continuing to add new capabilities and expand our addressable markets. All of this results in further opportunities for success for our partners.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 78 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

