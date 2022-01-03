Log in
Iveco bets on maverick strategy as truckmaker starts new standalone era

01/03/2022 | 03:19am EST
MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iveco Group offers investors a bet on a small but dynamic player with a proven turn-around track record, its CEO said as the Italian truckmaker began a new era as a standalone company on the Milan bourse on Monday.

Iveco shares failed to start trading at market open. By 0815 GMT they were indicated at 11.01 euros each, a price that would give the company a market value of around 2.98 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Iveco, which spans truck, bus, powertrain and speciality vehicles businesses, completed its spin-off from CNH Industrial on Jan.1, mirroring moves by larger rivals Daimler Truck and Traton.

Speaking to a small group of reporters ahead of the listing, Chief Executive Gerrit Marx said Iveco was gaining market share in light trucks and buses and was turning around its heavy duty truck business, which was "already in a very good shape".

"We are small but we can act very fast. We have proven that in only two years we can develop full electric trucks and bring them to series production," Marx said.

"We're a little bit crazy when it comes to deploying new technologies, we have to be, because if I work like our large competitors work, there is no Iveco tomorrow." ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
