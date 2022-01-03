Iveco bets on maverick strategy as truckmaker starts new standalone era

MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iveco Group offers
investors a bet on a small but dynamic player with a proven
turn-around track record, its CEO said as the Italian truckmaker
began a new era as a standalone company on the Milan bourse on
Monday.
Iveco shares failed to start trading at market open. By 0815
GMT they were indicated at 11.01 euros each, a price that would
give the company a market value of around 2.98 billion euros
($3.4 billion).
Iveco, which spans truck, bus, powertrain and speciality
vehicles businesses, completed its spin-off from CNH Industrial
on Jan.1, mirroring moves by larger rivals Daimler
Truck and Traton.
Speaking to a small group of reporters ahead of the listing,
Chief Executive Gerrit Marx said Iveco was gaining market share
in light trucks and buses and was turning around its heavy duty
truck business, which was "already in a very good shape".
"We are small but we can act very fast. We have proven that
in only two years we can develop full electric trucks and bring
them to series production," Marx said.
"We're a little bit crazy when it comes to deploying new
technologies, we have to be, because if I work like our large
competitors work, there is no Iveco tomorrow." ($1 = 0.8818
euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)