Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivorian cocoa exporters rejecting half of beans due to poor quality

03/16/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man prepares cocoa beans for sale in Daloa, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivorian cocoa exporters have been rejecting more than half of bean deliveries in recent weeks due to poor quality caused by lack of rain, exporters and processors said on Tuesday.

The November-to-March dry season in the world's top cocoa producer has been hotter and dryer than usual this year, with many parts of the country still waiting for rain. Lack of moisture causes cocoa beans to become small and acidic.

The dry weather has damaged the last stage of the October-to-March main crop and some farmers fear it could also impact the upcoming mid-crop, which runs from April to September.

Reuters spoke to 11 exporters and grinders at the main ports of Abidjan and San Pedro, some of whom said they had turned down more than half beans received since January.

"Cocoa of this quality is not exportable. We are refusing on average 50% of deliveries because of this," said an exporter from a European company based in San Pedro.

In some shipments, beans are arriving with a free fatty acids (FFA) content of 5% or 6%, far above the standard of 1.75% accepted for international exports, said the commercial director of an export company based in Abidjan.

Beans were also smaller and lower in butter content. Exporters said it now took 140 and 150 beans to make 100 grams, compared to between 90 and 106 in previous years.

Farmers in Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, mainly the southwest, west and centre-west, said they were concerned delayed rains would also affect bean quality for the start of the mid-crop.

"There is nothing we can do. It is not raining and the pods are tiny," said Achile Kouassi Kobenan, who farms eight hectares of cocoa in San Pedro.

Both exporters and grinders said they expect poor bean quality to persist for the first 2-3 months of the mid-crop.

Good quality beans should be expected by July or August, said the commercial director of a European export company.

"It is impossible to sell these poor quality beans on the international market. They will be ground and consumed locally," said the director of another export company in Abidjan.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Nellie Peyton and Mark Potter)

By Ange Aboa


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
03:55aUK Foreign Secretary Truss sceptical on peace talks over Ukraine
RE
03:55aU.S. targets Russians over Ukraine invasion, human rights violations
RE
03:53aOil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility
RE
03:49aIvorian cocoa exporters rejecting half of beans due to poor quality
RE
03:47aNortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion Avast deal faces in-depth UK probe
RE
03:46aMARKETMIND : A (potentially) historic day
RE
03:41aU.S., EU, India, S.Africa reach compromise on COVID vaccine IP waiver text
RE
03:37aMalaysia to stick with plans for single, state-run 5G network
RE
03:36aUkraine says 20,000 escape besieged Mariupol; UK says Russian forces struggling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden plans first Europe visit since Ukraine invasion as refugees surpa..
3Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility
4China share surge boosts Asian equity gauges ahead of Fed
5All systems go for Fed's liftoff of interest rates

HOT NEWS