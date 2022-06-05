Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivorian economist Brou nominated West Africa central bank governor

06/05/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ECOWAS leaders hold an extraordinary summit in Accra

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivorian economist Jean-Claude Brou, president of West Africa's main political bloc, has been nominated by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara to be governor of the regional central bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

Brou has served as president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission since 2018.

The source said the other members of the bank are expected to formally validate his nomination to succeed another Ivorian, Tiemoko Kone, as governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which represents eight regional countries that use the CFA franc currency.

Kone was appointed Ivory Coast's vice president in April, leaving Ouattara the prerogative to name his successor, a senior regional source told Reuters.

A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:47aBeijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:02aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
05:01aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
04:51aPUTIN WARNS WEST : Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
2Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
3NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station ..
4Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
5Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 06 05

HOT NEWS