Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABIDJAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down between 12% and 13% from the same period last year and are likely to stay down for the rest of the season, the director general of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said on Wednesday.

Yves Brahima Kone, who leads the cocoa and coffee regulator, said the season's slow start would likely persist through March, with pods and flowers developing much slower than in previous years following a lacklustre rainy season.

"December is usually the month when most of the cocoa is exported, but arrivals are down 12-13% compared to the same period last year," Kone said told Reuters. "The trend is not going to be reversed."

Ivory Coast is currently in its main October-to-March cocoa crop season, the largest of the West African country's two annual harvests, and December is typically the highest-exporting month.

But port arrival figures at the beginning of the month showed a 10% decline from the same period last season, and exporters estimated this week that production had declined around 8%, based on truck counts.

More than a dozen farmers contacted by Reuters echoed Kone's pessimism, adding the trend would likely worsen as farmers scramble to sell as many beans as possible ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"I am more than worried because I have nothing left on the trees to cut and sell in January. I have already cut everything and there are only a few green pods left," said Alfred Kouadio, who runs a seven-hectare cocoa farm in Daloa. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Cooper Inveen and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 5.03% 7.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
KONE OYJ 0.36% 61.58 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX 0.83% 177.1275 Delayed Quote.83.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aOmicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas homecoming
RE
05:03aIvory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
05:02aCVS Says With More Than 99.5% Compliance In Co's Policy Of Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations, Co Has Expanded Policy To Cover All Employees
RE
05:02aCvs health corp-to postpone plans for corporate employees to return to a hybrid work format in u.s. offices on january 10
RE
05:02aCvs says with more than 99.5% compliance in co's policy of requiring covid-19 vaccinations, co has expanded the policy to cover all employees
RE
04:59aDelivery Hero to shrink Foodpanda Germany, sell Foodpanda Japan
RE
04:59aLibyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis
RE
04:58aLibyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis
RE
04:56aUK, Japan to co-operate on fighter jet engine technology
RE
04:53aSouth Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS