Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says

ABIDJAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top
grower Ivory Coast are down between 12% and 13% from the same
period last year and are likely to stay down for the rest of the
season, the director general of the Coffee and Cocoa Council
(CCC) said on Wednesday.
Yves Brahima Kone, who leads the cocoa and coffee regulator,
said the season's slow start would likely persist through March,
with pods and flowers developing much slower than in previous
years following a lacklustre rainy season.
"December is usually the month when most of the cocoa is
exported, but arrivals are down 12-13% compared to the same
period last year," Kone said told Reuters. "The trend is not
going to be reversed."
Ivory Coast is currently in its main October-to-March cocoa
crop season, the largest of the West African country's two
annual harvests, and December is typically the highest-exporting
month.
But port arrival figures at the beginning of the month
showed a 10% decline from the same period last season, and
exporters estimated this week that production had declined
around 8%, based on truck counts.
More than a dozen farmers contacted by Reuters echoed Kone's
pessimism, adding the trend would likely worsen as farmers
scramble to sell as many beans as possible ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
"I am more than worried because I have nothing left on the
trees to cut and sell in January. I have already cut everything
and there are only a few green pods left," said Alfred Kouadio,
who runs a seven-hectare cocoa farm in Daloa.
