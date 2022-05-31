Ivory Coast, Ghana publish origin differentials for June cocoa

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show Ivory Coast premium is
minus, not positive, 125 pounds, and fifth paragraph to show
Ghanaian beans are of higher quality)
ABIDJAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast and Ghana on Tuesday
jointly published for the first time the premium for the coming
month that chocolate-makers and cocoa merchants will pay for
their high-quality cocoa.
The two West African countries, which together produce more
than 60% of the world's cocoa, announced plans earlier this
month to publish the so-called origin differential in what they
said was a bid to bring greater transparency to the process.
The countries' cocoa boards say buyers had been negotiating
down the origin differential since the introduction in 2019 of
another premium, the Living Income Differential (LID), which was
meant to support often impoverished farmers.
Ivory Coast's origin differential for June has been set at
minus 125 pounds (minus $157.70) per tonne while Ghana's has
been set at minus 60 pounds per tonne, according to a statement
by the joint Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative.
The difference between the differentials is a result of the
higher quality of Ghanaian beans.
The origin differentials in both countries have often
dropped below zero, eroding gains for farmers from the LID of
$400 per tonne.
"Our ambition is to have transparency among the sector
players and avoid having the differential origin used to
neutralise the LID," Alex Assanvo, who runs the joint
initiative, told Reuters on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7926 pounds)
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by
Chris Reese and Richard Chang)