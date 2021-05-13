Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast, Ghana push cocoa industry to boost premium payments

05/13/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer prepares to collect a cocoa pod at a cocoa farm in Alepe, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast and Ghana asked cocoa and chocolate companies last week to pay more in premiums to support farmers' wages, the head of Ivory Coast's industry regulator told Reuters on Thursday.

However, Yves Kone, the head of Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), acknowledged that the countries have limited leverage to force the hands of companies suffering from a fall in global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce about two-thirds of the world's cocoa, introduced a $400 per tonne premium this season termed the living income differential (LID) to increase wages for farmers, many of whom live in poverty.

But Ivory Coast was forced to repeatedly slash a separate quality premium that exporters pay, known as the country differential, in response to weak sales.

In February, the CCC turned the premium into a more than $350-per-tonne discount, mostly cancelling out the LID. Ghana has also lowered its country differential.

"Because they cannot attack the LID, they prefer to attack the country differential, which amounts to exactly the same thing," Kone said in an interview. "We asked them to stand down."

Kone said he expected talks to resume in the coming weeks, adding that a country differential of around $140 dollars would allow Ivorian authorities to pay farmers a good price during the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Export contracts are currently selling with a discount on the country differential of more than $140.

Alexander Ferguson, a vice president of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), an industry body, said companies wanted to ensure that farmers receive more income.

"This is why companies are providing premium payments for certified and/or verified sustainable cocoa, and supporting the living income differential," he told Reuters.

Kone said Ivory Coast was aiming to hold down annual cocoa production to 2 million tonnes by gradually removing cocoa farms from protected forests. The country produced 2.15 million tonnes during the 2019/2020 season.

The CCC also aims to become a direct exporter of beans and semi-finished cocoa products in the next two years in order to reduce the influence of multinational companies in the sector, Kone said.

(Editing by Aaron Ross and Jan Harvey)

By Ange Aboa


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE OYJ -0.87% 66.12 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX 0.48% 113.2846 Delayed Quote.14.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aBank of Canada Says Quantitative Easing Can Widen Wealth Inequality
DJ
11:25aColonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom - Bloomberg News
RE
11:20aFormer UK PM Cameron denies 'generous' package motivated Greensill lobbying
RE
11:20aWORLD BANK  : Continuous and Accelerated Learning (CAL)
PU
11:18aDollar flat after more evidence of rising inflation
RE
11:11aIvory Coast, Ghana push cocoa industry to boost premium payments
RE
11:08aDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks rebound following rout, bond yields edge down
RE
11:08aU S ENERGY  : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
RE
11:07aCOLUMN-COBALT, CONGO AND A MASS ARTISANAL MINING EXPERIMENT : Andy Home
RE
11:04aChat app Discord to test ticketing, make audio events easier to find
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
4TESLA, INC. : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...

HOT NEWS