Ivory Coast cocoa farmers fear for mid-crop as dry spell lingers

ABIDJAN, May 30 (Reuters) - A prolonged dry spell persisted
across Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week,
jeopardising the outcome of the April-to-September mid-crop and
potentially delaying the start of the next, farmers said on
Monday.
Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, is in its
rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November. But the
usually heavy downpours have been scarce since the beginning of
May.
Farmers told Reuters this was the worst rainy-season dry
spell in five years. Harvesting could soon taper off, with cocoa
tress carrying far less young fruit than last year, they said.
"The rains are late this year it's the main concern
among farmers," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near the western
region of Soubre.
Only 3.5 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in Soubre last week,
data collected by Reuters showed, 46.2 mm below the region's
five-year average.
In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the
eastern region of Abengourou, rainfall was equally sparse.
Farmers said the lack of moisture was hampering the development
of young fruits and they don't expect the mid-crop to finish
strong.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, farmers warned the
dry spell could hurt not only this year's mid-crop, but also the
start of the next growing season. Rainfall in Daloa was just 4.2
mm last week, 21.8 mm below the average.
"If the drought continues, the trees will be weakened and
the next crop will not start well," said Arsène Koffi, who farms
near Daloa.
Rainfall was also well below average in the central regions
of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro.
Average daily temperatures ranged from 27.1 to 30.8 degrees
Celsius last week.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly
Editing by Cooper Inveen and Mark Potter)