Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16.7% y/y in April, exporters say

The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 364,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the April compared with 344,000 tonnes at the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam International and Cargill Inc.

Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Louise Heavens)