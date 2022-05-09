Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16.7% y/y in April, exporters say

05/09/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man prepares cocoa beans for sale in Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast's national cocoa output

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind rose around 16.7% year-on-year in April to 49,000 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 364,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the April compared with 344,000 tonnes at the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam International and Cargill Inc.

Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aUS lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures
RE
05:26aZambia's president hakainde hichilema says "we borrowed way too…
RE
05:23aBain Capital, Carlyle among funds considering Olympus microscope unit acquisition -Nikkei
RE
05:22aSouth Korea's incoming govt considers joining U.S. economic pact
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:20aMany Germans still work from home despite end of COVID requirement - Ifo
RE
05:18aRightmove CEO to leave next year, shares fall
RE
05:15aUkraine breaking the Russian army is "very possible," says UK's Wallace
RE
05:09aEU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says -FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3Infineon Technologies AG: CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND DESPITE GLOBAL UNCERT..
4Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency..
5Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

HOT NEWS