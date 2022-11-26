Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ivory Coast completes second shipping container terminal

11/26/2022 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Bollore Logisitcs in Montoir-de-Bretagne

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has completed construction of a second container terminal at its main port in Abidjan, paving the way for it to become a regional shipping hub, officials said late on Friday.

Port authorities said the project cost about 596 billion CFA francs ($953 million) and was 85% financed by China's Eximbank and 15% by the Ivorian state.

It is a joint venture between France's Bollore and APM Terminals, part of Denmark-based company A.P. Moeller-Maersk.

The port in Abidjan already serves Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and the world's top cocoa producer, and is also a gateway for landlocked nations to the north.

The new container terminal will be able to receive large ships from Asia, Europe and America that previously had to land goods in South Africa, transferring them to smaller ships to reach West Africa. It started operations on Nov. 1 but was officially unveiled at a press conference on Friday.

"We are no longer a second port. We are becoming a hub," said Andre N'Doli, technical director of the terminal, called Cote d'Ivoire Terminal (CIT).

"In addition to national traffic, we will handle traffic from other ports that cannot accomodate large vessels," he told reporters.

The terminal is expected to allow Abidjan to increase container traffic to 3 million TEU containers from 1.2 million TEU containers per year, port authorities said.

($1 = 625.5000 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Editing by Nellie Peyton, Kirsten Donovan)

By Loucoumane Coulibaly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK 2.51% 15495 Delayed Quote.-33.92%
BOLLORÉ SE 0.38% 5.295 Real-time Quote.7.62%
CI&T INC 0.99% 7.14 End-of-day quote.-39.95%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.18% 465.78 Real-time Quote.-12.94%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 2003.81 Real-time Quote.0.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.34% 153.58 Real-time Quote.-11.97%
Latest news "Economy"
02:46aHuge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire
RE
02:27aTaiwan votes in local polls amid China tensions
RE
02:09aBritain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine
RE
01:57aCongo's M23 rebels ask for dialogue after states declare ceasefire
RE
01:42aTunisian officials say storage facility may be used for Russian naphtha
RE
01:40aIvory Coast completes second shipping container terminal
RE
01:31aUk military intelligence says russia removing nuclear warheads f…
RE
01:29aUk military intelligence says russia is likely removing nuclear…
RE
12:45aTaliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts
RE
12:26aSouth Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA REMOVING NUCLEAR WARHEADS F…
2Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for..
3News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NY..
4Ivory Coast completes second shipping container terminal
5China's Shenzhen Energy signs long-term LNG contract with BP

HOT NEWS