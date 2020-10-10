Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast opposition rallies against President Ouattara's third term bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 11:24am EDT

ABIDJAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Ivory Coast's commercial capital on Saturday to protest against President Alassane Ouattara's plan to seek a third term in the Oct. 31 presidential election.

By early afternoon around 20,000 people had packed a 35,000 capacity stadium in Abidjan, chanting and dancing. Some held banners saying "The people say no to an illegal third term."

Ouattara announced in August that he will seek another term following the sudden death of his handpicked successor.

The constitutional council has cleared him and three other candidates to run, but the opposition says Ouattara is violating the constitution by seeking another term and has called for a civil disobedience campaign.

The 78-year old president, in power for a decade, says a 2016 constitutional change means his two-term limit has been reset.

Over a dozen people have been killed in violent protests, sparking memories of 2010-11, when 3,000 people died in the civil war following a disputed election that Ouattara won. Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa producing nation.

"My advice to President Ouattara is that Ivorians should sit down to discuss. We want peace. We don't want war," Eve Botti, a supporter of the FPI opposition party, told Reuters at the rally.

Sie Coulibaly, a supporter of former rebel leader Guillaume Soro, whose candidacy was rejected, said he came to the rally to say no to Ouattara's third term. Soro is in exile in France.

The opposition has called for the election to be postponed, but have stopped short of saying they will boycott the poll, while the ruling party has said the election will take place regardless of whether they participate.

Campaigning is expected to start on Oct. 15. (Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Outlines Efforts to Secure Assistance for Ranchers, Ensure Fair & Transparent Pricing
PU
11:57aCHINA TO INVEST NEARLY $900 BILLION IN POWER GRIDS : state media
RE
11:50aSpanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests
RE
11:35aDelta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana
RE
11:24aIvory Coast opposition rallies against President Ouattara's third term bid
RE
11:20aMENA : Global Action is Urgently Needed to Reverse Damaging Jumps in Extreme Poverty
PU
10:03aUK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron
RE
09:37aUK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron
RE
09:20aChina's central bank to cut FX risk reserve ratio to zero
RE
09:17aChina's central bank to cut FX risk reserve ratio to zero
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2TAKE FIVE: Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
4Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
5Global Spark Plug Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group