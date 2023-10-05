Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he hoped to finalize negotiations on a Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) loan before the IMF board's meeting next month.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the $40 billion Resilience and Sustainability Trust program had approved loans to 11 countries, including six in Africa, of which five were in sub-Saharan Africa. Many more would follow in the next year or two, she said, including one for Ivory Coast.

The program, initiated by Georgieva in 2022, provides longer-term affordable financing to help lower-income and vulnerable middle-income countries move forward with climate reforms.

