Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast raises cocoa farmgate price by 9% for 2022/2023 harvest

09/30/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by over 9% to 900 CFA francs ($1.33) per kilogramme from 825 CFA francs for the main crop of the 2022/2023 season starting on Oct. 1, Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone said on Friday.

The farmgate price for coffee was raised to 750 CFA francs per kilogramme from 700 CFA francs, he added.

The global cocoa market recorded a supply deficit in the 2021/2022 season, which ends on Sept. 30, largely due to strong winds and lack of rain in the world's top two producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Harmattan - dry, strong winds that blow from the Sahara to West Africa - have been intense this year and negatively impacted tree canopy.

Fertilizer shortages linked to the war in Ukraine as well as an economic crisis in Ghana could further hamper production next season.

($1 = 675.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; writing by Sofia Christensen; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 397.33 Real-time Quote.-25.33%
KONE OYJ 2.61% 39.68 Delayed Quote.-38.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.25% 128.45 Real-time Quote.-26.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aItaly's watchdog probes Enel units over alleged unjustified payment requests
RE
08:53aAnalysis-Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks over protests - analysts, official
RE
08:52aU.S. Personal Spending Rose 0.4% in August
DJ
08:51aShocked by gas bills, thrifty Dutch stockpile coal, wood for winter
RE
08:50aAbout 233,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona
RE
08:46aU.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
RE
08:43aCentral bank action "not yet credible nor coordinated" -BofA
RE
08:41aAltria opts to end non-compete agreement with Juul
RE
08:40aItaly extends deadline for ITA Airways takeover talks, sources say
RE
08:40aIvory Coast raises cocoa farmgate price by 9% for 2022/2023 harvest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
3Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
4TeamViewer : and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
5Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...

HOT NEWS