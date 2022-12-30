Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ivory Coast's Orange subsidiary listed on West Africa regional bourse

12/30/2022 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are pictured at a bank of the French mobile operator Orange in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

(Reuters) - An Ivorian subsidiary of French telecoms company Orange was listed on West Africa's regional bourse on Friday, following a successful initial public offering earlier this month.

Orange Cote d'Ivoire launched an initial public offering on Dec. 5. Stock worth 140.98 billion CFA francs ($215 million) was sold at 9,500 CFA francs per share to private investors and 7,600 CFA francs per share to Orange Cote d'Ivoire employees.

The company issued 13,470 shares at 10,210 CFA francs ($16.62) per share on Friday, giving Orange Côte d'Ivoire the second largest market capitalisation after Senegalese telecoms company Sonatel.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Cooper Inveen and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.04% 462.74 Real-time Quote.-13.45%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 153.64 Real-time Quote.-12.08%
SONATEL SA 0.00% 15450 End-of-day quote.10.55%
Latest news "Economy"
06:56aChina central bank promises more policy support for economy
RE
06:51aChina regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
RE
06:50aIvory Coast's Orange subsidiary listed on West Africa regional bourse
RE
06:47aChina appoints Xi's trusted aide Qin Gang as new foreign minister
RE
06:46aSouth Africa mourns victims of tanker blast as death toll jumps to 34
RE
06:44aChina china's national health commission: held video meeting wi…
RE
06:42aSpain's biggest retailer Mercadona to raise wages in line with inflation
RE
06:40aSouthwest promises refunds over snow chaos
RE
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
06:34aRomanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
2Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
4Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023
5China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to take corrective measures

HOT NEWS