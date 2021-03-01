Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast to launch first vaccination drive with COVAX shots

03/01/2021 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ivory Coast receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX scheme

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - People began to queue early as the Ivory Coast prepared to become the first country to launch a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Monday with doses from the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.

Ivory Coast received 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine on Friday, and plans to roll it out to medical workers, security forces members and teachers before vaccinating people over 50, those with chronic diseases and travellers.

Over a hundred people were lining up early on Monday at a sports complex in the Treichville neighbourhood of Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan to receive their first shot.

COVAX, which is led by the GAVI vaccines alliance along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, is meant to ensure fairer distribution. It aims to deliver nearly 2 billion doses to over 90 low- and middle-income countries, covering up to 20% of their populations.

The initiative hopes to level a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world.

Only a handful of African countries have begun inoculating their citizens with vaccines purchased bilaterally or received as donations.

Africa has reported relatively few COVID-19 deaths compared to other continents, but the death toll is rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.

Ivory Coast's neighbour Ghana, which last week became the first country to receive a delivery of vaccines from COVAX, plans to officially begin its vaccination campaign on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife received the vaccine at a military hospital in an effort to boost public confidence ahead of the campaign.

"It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it," Akufo-Addo said.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Additional reporting by Christian Akorlie in Accra; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix and Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aFed's Thomas Barkin Says Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ
RE
05:36aPolaris to launch its first electric vehicle
RE
05:36aChina moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX
RE
05:34aOil jumps on vaccine optimism, U.S. stimulus
RE
05:33aChina's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators
RE
05:31aThailand sees at least $10 billion investment in industrial east this year
RE
05:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 01 March 2021
PU
05:29aIvory Coast to launch first vaccination drive with COVAX shots
RE
05:29aIndian shares jump on economic growth data, widening vaccination drive
RE
05:27aSterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
3From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
4ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ