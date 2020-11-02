Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ivory Coast weather supports cocoa, political turmoil weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 10:44am EST

ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Above average rainfall last week in Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions is expected to boost the yield of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

But fears of political turmoil after Saturday's disputed presidential election in the world's top cocoa growing region kept farmers away from plantations and slowed purchases.

Farmers said they were happy with weather so far, which could help trees through the dry season which runs from mid-November until March when rains are poor or scarce.

Some, however, said they were afraid to go to their farms to care for their cocoa plants after the election, which was boycotted by several parties. "Everything is in slow motion here. We haven't been in the bush for four days, and there are no buyers due to the tensions between the communities," said Lambert Aka, who farms near the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good quality of its beans.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Abengourou was 64.2 millimetres (mm), 41.3 mm above the five-year average. In the west central region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of national output, and where rainfall was below average, farmers also said they were staying at home because of the risk of violence. In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, farmers warned that bean quality could suffer because of the lack of access to plantations.

"It is raining heavily. If we don't go to the farms regularly to take good care of the pods and beans, there will be a lot of mold in the next deliveries," said Andre N’Dori, who farms near Agboville, where 101.5mm fell last week, 78.7 mm above the average.

In the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, farmers said growing conditions were good but buyers were reluctant to come with clashes between communities increasing in recent weeks.

Average daily temperatures in Ivory Coast ranged from 26.3 to 29.5 degrees Celsius last week. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Writing by Bate Felix, Kirsten Donovan)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aUK to double support for self-employed during England's lockdown
RE
10:51aEU chair Germany tells parliament to move faster on pandemic recovery cash
RE
10:50aICYMI : President Trump is Fighting for our farmers, ranchers and rural America
PU
10:49aIMF tells G20 countries to 'keep spending' on COVID-19 crisis
RE
10:44aIMF tells G20 countries to "keep spending" on COVID-19 crisis
RE
10:44aIvory Coast weather supports cocoa, political turmoil weighs
RE
10:44aDollar gains on investor uncertainty before U.S. election
RE
10:44aU.S. drone sale to Taiwan crosses key hurdle, nears approval - sources
RE
10:44aU.s. aerial drone sale to taiwan crosses key hurdle in congress, nears final approval - sources
RE
10:43aDollar gains on investor uncertainty before U.S. election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
5ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group