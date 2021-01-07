Log in
J. J. Keller Acquires VideoProtects® Transportation Video Technology

01/07/2021
Acquisition Expands Video-Based Safety Solutions for Drivers & Fleets

Today, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions, announced it has acquired VideoProtects® transportation video technology. VideoProtects is video science that integrates with Geotab telematics devices. Using artificial intelligence, VideoProtects recognizes dangerous driving events, sending video and real-time alerts to drivers and fleet back-office personnel.

“VideoProtects aligns with our core purpose of safety,” said Rustin Keller, president and CEO of J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. “The technology can recognize and help mitigate risk in situations such as lane departure or fatigue, by providing awareness and therefore an opportunity to improve driving skills.

“In many cases,” Keller added, “VideoProtects’ continuous recording will also be used to exonerate drivers and carriers, reducing or even eliminating liability claims and high-cost legal settlements.”

VideoProtects further expands J. J. Keller’s video offerings, where it currently provides the J. J. Keller® Encompass® Fleet Compliance Platform, several microSD-card based J. J. Keller® Dash Cams, in addition to a comprehensive library of online training courses, managed services and over-the-road CMV driver training. When VideoProtects becomes available for purchase in early 2021, Geotab telematics users will have the capability to incorporate the safety and compliance expertise behind J. J. Keller’s solutions into their operations, overlaying VideoProtects with their Geotab system. VideoProtects will have application in both commercial and passenger vehicles.

With the transaction, VideoProtects Founder and CEO Michael Nalepka, Co-Founder and President John Moscatelli, and Chief Technology & Chief Product Officer Gene Emory will join J. J. Keller.

“We’re excited about joining J. J. Keller because we know this is a company that shares our passion for helping the transportation industry reduce risk,” said Nalepka. “As part of the J. J. Keller team, we’ll continue leveraging the unique power of video, next-generation camera technology, AI and workflow processing to inform and advocate for fleets and their drivers.”

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.is the most respected name in safety and regulatory compliance. Since its beginning as a one-man consulting firm in 1953, the company has grown to over 1,500 associates serving more than 500,000 customers — including over 90% of the Fortune 1000® companies. The company’s subject-matter expertise spans nearly 1,500 topics, and its diverse solutions include ELogs and mobile technology; training via online courses, streaming video or DVD; online management tools; managed services; consulting services; online and print publications; forms and supplies.

Transportation professionals rely on J. J. Keller’s in-house expertise and wide selection of products and services to reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance, performance management, and operational efficiency. For more information, visit JJKeller.com.

About VideoProtects®

VideoProtects is an advocacy and consulting company focused on the transportation video technology market. Founded in 2016, the company pushes the limits of video and the Internet of Things in the connected car and truck telematics market, harnessing the power of onboard video to result in safer driving behaviors. The VideoProtects team has 100 years of combined experience in transportation, video, telematics, TMS, cloud and security technologies.


© Business Wire 2021
