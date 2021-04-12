J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Monday
began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU
countries, European Union officials and the company said.
The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at
the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to
production issues.
"The first doses are leaving warehouses for member states
today," a European Commission spokesman told a news conference
on Monday.
"Johnson & Johnson begins vaccine shipments to the EU today.
Very good news," said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same
party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The U.S. company has committed to delivering 55 million
doses to the EU by the end of June and another 120 million in
the third quarter, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said
this month.
"Most recently, it was unclear whether that promise would be
kept. However, 50 million doses are certain" for the second
quarter, Liese said, noting he received this information from
the company and from the European Commission, which coordinates
talks with vaccine makers.
A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson confirmed that it began
deliveries on Monday to EU countries, Norway and Iceland, but
declined to comment on supplies for April and the first quarter.
It said it aimed to deliver 200 million doses in 2021 to the
EU, Norway and Iceland.
