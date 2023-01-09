Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

J&J may eye deals that boost eye care, surgical robots businesses - CEO

01/09/2023 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson will look for opportunities to merge with or acquire firms that add value to its focus areas of eye care, surgical robots, orthopedics and cardiovascular products, the company's Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato said on Monday.

The healthcare giant is in the process of spinning off its consumer healthcare business under the brand Kenvue to focus on its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses.

"We'll continue to be disciplined in looking for opportunities in which we can create value that serve a significant unmet medical need like heart failure," Duato said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

J&J last month completed its acquisition of heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6 billion, which will operate as an independent division in its medical devices business.

Duato said many of its future deals would likely be small "tuck-in" acquisitions.

The company's CEO expects J&J to continue growing towards its goal of $60 billion in pharmaceutical sales by 2025, and is confident of exceeding current Street expectations by the targeted year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Aditya Samal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Leroy Leo and Aditya Samal


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:14pS&P 500, Nasdaq rise as investors bet on less aggressive rate hikes
RE
03:13pEgypt suez canal chief says canal revenues for 2023 expected at…
RE
03:09pNew York state comptroller asks Southwest Air about plans to avoid future meltdowns
RE
03:07pMan United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News
RE
03:03pHurricanes and floods bring $120 billion in insurance losses in 2022
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.39% to Settle at $3.9100 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pBrazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S. with intestinal discomfort
RE
02:48pJudge blocks some of New Jersey's new gun restrictions
RE
02:44pDow turns slightly lower…
RE
02:43pFed could hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points on Feb. 1, Daly tells WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4Analyst recommendations: BT Group, Hilton WorldWide, J.B. Hunt, MetLife..
5Analysis-Bankman-Fried fraud charges sidestep debate over how U.S. law ..

HOT NEWS