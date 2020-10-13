Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, the company said in a statement.

J&J, which reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday morning, said that such pauses are normal in big trials, which can include tens of thousands of people. It said the "study pause" in giving doses of the vaccine candidate was different from a "regulatory hold" required by health authorities. The current case is a pause.

However, J&J's move follows a similar one by AstraZeneca. In September, the British group paused late-stage trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, due to an unexplained illness in a British study participant.

Both candidates are based on a so-called adenovirus, a harmless modified virus that instructs human cells to produce vaccine proteins, and both are part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed programme to support vaccine development.

"This could be a second case of adenoviral vaccine to spur safety concerns," said Bryan Garnier analyst Olga Smolentseva.

J&J on Sept. 22 became the fourth Warp-Speed participant to enter the final stage of testing on humans, with the aim of enrolling 60,000 volunteers in the United States and abroad.While Astra's trials in Britain, Brazil, South Africa and India have resumed, the U.S. trial is still on hold, pending a regulatory review.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said by email that "Everybody is on the alert because of what happened with AstraZeneca," adding that it could take a week to gather information.

"It would have to be a serious adverse event. If it was something like prostate cancer, uncontrolled diabetes or a heart attack - they wouldn't stop it for any of those reasons. This is likely to be a neurological event," he said.

Last month, J&J said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial. This prompted the company to start the large scale trial, with results expected by the end of this year or early 2021.

J&J declined to elaborate on the illness due to privacy concerns. It did say that some participants in studies get placebos, and it was not always clear whether a person suffering a serious adverse event in a clinical trial received a placebo or the treatment.

Stat News reported the pause earlier in the day citing a document sent to outside researchers, which stated that a "pausing rule" had been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru, Deena Beasley in Los Angeles, Peter Henderson in Oakland, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.56% 8419 Delayed Quote.11.34%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.40% 488.16 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.50% 1669.73 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.14% 6.5237 Delayed Quote.45.03%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.02% 161.91 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG -1.30% 190 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aIKSUDA THERAPEUTICS : Enters License Agreement With University of Goettingen to Develop a New Generation of Antibody Drug Conjugates
BU
05:03aNEW ORIENTAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aZTE : wins two awards at Layer123 World Congress 2020
AQ
05:03aZTE wins two awards at Layer123 World Congress 2020
PR
05:02aZERO MOTORCYCLES : Reveals New 2021 Lineup Featuring Updated Design and Engineering Elements for an Elevated Riding Experience
BU
05:01aREDFIN : Luxury Home Sales Surge 42% in the Third Quarter
PR
05:01aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index
PR
05:01aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020 Eastern Time
PR
05:01aChrysalix RoboValley Fund Invests in Sortera Alloys, Developers of a Breakthrough Technology for Non-Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling
GL
05:01aGlobal Survey Reveals Significant Shifts in Christmas Holiday Shopping Patterns as Shoppers Seek Safe In-Store and Online Experiences
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FRAPORT AG : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER 2020: Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt Airport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group