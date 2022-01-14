J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout state New Mexico

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Friday said
it had agreed to pay $44 million to resolve claims that it
fueled the opioid epidemic in New Mexico, a state which
originally opted against participating in a nationwide
settlement resolving thousands of similar cases.
The drugmaker said the $44 million was consistent with the
terms of a proposal for J&J and drug distributors McKesson Corp
, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc
to pay up to $26 billion to resolve the cases
nationally.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas initially
declined to take part in those settlements but last month said
the state would participate in the distributors' $21 billion
deal. He did not, though, join J&J's $5 billion deal at that
time.
Under Friday's accord, J&J agreed to pay New Mexico its
share of the nationwide settlement in 2022, rather than over
several years, if all of its cities and counties signed on by
May 31.
"Opioids have destroyed families in New Mexico, and local
communities and addiction professionals still need vital funding
to save lives and fight this ongoing tragic epidemic," Balderas
said in a statement.
More than 3,300 lawsuits, largely by state and local
governments, are pending, seeking to hold those and other
companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that has led to
hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.
How much of the $26 billion the companies ultimately must
pay and how much outstanding litigation they will face depends
on state and local government participation.
Settlement supporters recently extended to Jan. 26 a
deadline for cities and counties in states that backed the
proposal to opt-in to the deals, citing the potential for more
states to join.
Nevada and Georgia agreed this month to participate. Six
states have not settled with some or all of the four
companies.
