News: Latest News
J&J says its single dose protects against breakthrough COVID-19 for up to 6 months

01/06/2022 | 05:02pm EST
(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single shot COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months.

The study, sponsored by the vaccine developer, was conducted between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 last year, before the Omicron variant was discovered. It is also yet to be peer-reviewed.

J&J said protection against infection from its single dose vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from rivals Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's as well as Moderna.

No waning of protection was found for ICU admissions for all the three vaccines, J&J said.

The company said the study was carried out by collecting claims and laboratory data covering 168 million people.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 0.39% 216.06 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
PFIZER, INC. -1.42% 54.84 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
